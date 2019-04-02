TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey school teachers will be required to teach about LGBT history, becoming the second state in the nation to adopt such a law.

The North Jersey Record reports public schools must include lessons about the economic, political and social contributions of people who are gay and transgender. The law, as detailed in S1569, also requires the teaching about the contributions of people who have disabilities.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill Thursday, with New Jersey joining the state of California in making such a change to the curriculum.

The law takes effect during the 2020-21 school year. It does not apply to private schools.

“Our youth deserve to see how diverse American history truly is — and how they can be a part of it one day, too,” said Christian Fuscarino, executive director of the advocacy group Garden State Equality to the newspaper.

The Record reports conservative organizations had been opposed to the LGBT proposals, saying any teaching requirement would take power away from parents and could encourage children to question their sexuality.

“We believe it further erodes the right of parents to discuss this sensitive issue with their children, if in fact schools are going to be promoting and making the claim that this particular person was an LGBTQ member,” said Len Deo, president of the New Jersey Family Policy Council, speaking to the paper.

