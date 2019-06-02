SANTA FE, N.M. — The majority of New Mexico's National Guard troops will be pulled from the U.S. border with Mexico.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's announcement challenges President Donald Trump's description of a national security crisis, the Associated Press reports. There were 118 troops deployed in April 2018; Grisham made the partial withdrawal official just before Trump's State of the Union address.

“New Mexico will not take part in the president’s charade of border fear-mongering by misusing our diligent National Guard troops,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

About a dozen National Guard service members will remain to assist with humanitarian needs, the AP says.

About 3,750 more troops will be sent to the U.S.-Mexico border to place barbed wire and support Customs and Border Protection, leaving the total number of troops to 4,350.

Lawmakers and Trump have fewer than two weeks remaining to find a border security deal before the federal government shuts down again.

