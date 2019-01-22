SANTA FE, N.M. — Lawmakers in New Mexico are considering a proposal to legalize medically assisted suicide for terminally ill patients.

The proposal was from Democratic Rep. Deborah Armstrong and Sen. Liz Stefanics. It would require two medical providers and a 48-hour waiting period after the life-ending drugs are prescribed, according to the Associated Press.

The current law after a 2016 Supreme Court ruling made it a felony for a physician to help a patient end his or her life.

Stefanics argued for allowing the proposal to lessen the suffering of patients.

Local leaders of the Roman Catholic Church and some Republican legislators continue to oppose the proposal, citing abuse concerns.

One of the concerns voiced by Republican Rep. Gregg Schmedes is that the legislation does not require a medical professional be with the patient when the drug is given, opening concerns for predatory heirs or others.

