New York Attorney General to make 'major national announcement'

New York Attorney General Letitia James said she will make a 'major national announcement' at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

Attorney General Letitia James said she will speak from her office at 11:30 a.m. Eastern, but did not offer any details about the nature of the announcement.

The event will be streamed live on the attorney general's website.

Since being elected New York Attorney General in 2018, James has filed a number of lawsuits against President Donald Trump and his administration.

On Wednesday, the New York Times reported that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance got Deutsche Bank to turn over Trump financial records as part of his investigation into Trump’s business dealings.

James, also a Democrat, also subpoenaed the bank for records related to Trump last year.