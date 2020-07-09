'It’s a job for the cops, not for us': NY bodega owners say law enforcement should enforce mask rules, not employees

There have been multiple reports of disputes over face masks turning violent across New York City, news outlets report.

NEW YORK — Bodega owners across New York City are asking the NYPD for help after disputes over face mask policies have turned violent, multiple news outlets report.

Video of a bodega worker being slapped after telling a customer to put on a mask is just one example of recent violence workers have been subjected to for trying to enforce the city's mandatory face mask rule, outlets reported.

Now, some workers say they fear for their lives and want law enforcement to do more to protect them, ABC 7 reports.

"I didn't expect to be smacked in the face, this was shocking to me, I tried to do what the governor asked us," clerk Aneuri Castillo said in a statement, ABC 7 says. "I told him it was the law, I'm scared, maybe he'll come back and shoot me. It's so hard coming to work not knowing how the day will go. I have a family and they need me, I don't want to die in the bodega."

Just a few weeks ago at another bodega, the owner says a woman "lost it" and destroyed about $7,000 worth of merchandise with a butcher's knife after an employee asked her to wear a mask, ABC 7 reports.

Bodega owner Hamid Al Tarib told CBS 2 he’s scared.

“It’s a job for the cops, not for us. Not me. I’m just working here. If I got shot nobody gonna help my family," he said.

According to CBS 2, Fernando Mateo of the United Bodegas of America said state and city regulations put innocent workers in danger by requiring store owners to enforce mask rules.

“Assaulted, spit on, attacked, smacked, beat up … our businesses have been destroyed," Mateo said. “There are certain things that we can control, like selling liquor to a minor, but we can’t control someone walking in from the street without a mask and gets violent when he’s asked to put on a mask.”

