New York trooper rescues driver buried in 4 feet of snow for 10 hours

The driver had made numerous 911 calls but officers couldn't locate him under all the snow.

OWEGO, N.Y. — A scary situation turned into a happy ending Thursday morning for one New York man after he was rescued from his snow-buried car.

On Thursday, New York State Police (NYSP) was assisting with 911 calls due to the storm. Sergeant Jason Cawley was notified of several emergency 911 calls from a man in Owego, New York, who had run off the road and needed help.

But officers couldn't find the driver anywhere.

NSYP said Sgt. Cawley drove to the area of State Route 17C and took a look for himself, but he too couldn't find the driver.

While driving, Sgt. Cawley saw what looked to be a row of mailboxes, and waded through the snow to check the addresses.

As he dug through the snow, Sgt. Cawley hit the windshield of a car.

Inside the car was 58-year-old Kevin Kresen, the driver who was making the 911 calls.

According to officials, Kresen said he had been plowed in by a truck and the car was covered with nearly four feet of snow.

Kresen had been stranded for more than 10 hours and had no heat due to a broken serpentine belt. Kresen suffered hypothermia and frostbite and was taken to Lourdes Hospital for treatment.

The National Weather Service reports snow totals in the area of Owego were anywhere between 32-40 inches.