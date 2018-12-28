Social media across New York City is all atwitter over an electrifying scene believed to have started from a utility company's power facility.

Several posts show a vivid blue light flashing across the night sky. In one, the lights eventually go out.

The New York City Police Department says it appears a transformer exploded at a Con Ed building in Queens. A fire that started thereafter is under control, it adds.

CBS New York reports LaGuardia Airport temporarily closed. Elsewhere across the city, scattered power outages occurred.

It's not a scene from "Cloverfield" or "Ghostbusters" -- it appears to be a freak Thursday night occurrence.

"Bright as day," reads one tweet. "Sounded like a transformer."

No one at the power facility was hurt, says the New York City Fire Department.

