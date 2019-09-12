WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A volcano has erupted on a small New Zealand island, and a number of people were missing and injured.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said about 100 tourists were on or near White Island when the volcano erupted and some of them were missing. Medical responders said they believed 20 people were on the island who needed treatment.

There will be questions as to why tourists were still allowed on the island after scientists noted an uptick in volcanic activity. The GeoNet agency said a moderate eruption had occurred and raised its alert level to four, on a scale where five represents a major eruption.

