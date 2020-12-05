2 newborn babies, 12 other people killed in attack at Doctors Without Borders hospital in Afghanistan

Authorities said militants stormed a maternity hospital in Kabul.

KABUL, Afghanistan — Militants stormed a maternity hospital in the western part of Kabul, setting off an hours-long shootout with Afghan police Tuesday morning in Kabul.

The attack killed 14 people, including two newborn babies, their mothers and an unspecified number of nurses.

Part of the hospital is run by international medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), according to BBC.

Al Jazeera reported three attackers wore police uniforms and entered the 100-bed Barchi Hospital and threw grenades and started shooting.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tareq Arian called the attack an "act against humanity and a war crime," Al Jazeera reported. It's unclear why the hospital was targeted by the attackers.

While the battle was underway, Afghan security forces struggled to evacuate the facility, carrying out babies and frantic young mothers. By evening, the Interior Ministry said the fighting was over and the attackers were eliminated.

But, the day’s spasm of violence extended beyond Kabul. A suicide bomber in eastern Nangarhar province targeted a funeral ceremony, and the Interior Ministry said the attack killed 24 people and wounded 68.

