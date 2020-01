NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News police officer died in the line of duty after a car dragged her down a street during a traffic stop Thursday.

Police it happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of 16th Street. Two officers stopped a car and approached the car. At some point, the driver stepped on the accelerator, and the car took off.

One officer, identified as 24-year-old Officer Katie Thyne, was caught in the driver's side door when the driver took off. She was dragged until the car crashed into a tree about a block away around 16th Street and Walnut Avenue.

Chief Steve Drew said she was pinned between the door and the tree. Officer Thyne died at Norfolk Sentara General Hospital from her injuries.

Police took the driver and a passenger into custody after the crash. The driver Vernon Green II was charged with homicide and disregard of law command.

In an emotional press conference on Friday, Chief Steve Drew said Officer Thyne, who has been with the Newport News Police Department since 2018, left behind her mother, a brother, a step-father, a partner, and a 2-year-old daughter.

Chief Drew is expected to meet with Thyne's family on Friday to make arrangements.

Watch the full press conference below:

“Officer Thyne, Katie, was a true hero. She will always be remembered for that," Chief Drew said.

Thyne was from New Hampshire before joining the Navy. She graduated from the police academy last year before joining the Newport News Police Department. She worked in the South Precinct.

Several police divisions and cities extended their condolences to the officer, her family, and the Newport News Police Department: