ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As part of the NFL and rapper Jay-Z's joint effort called "The Responsibility Program," a newly-debuted public service announcement focuses on educating kids about gun violence.

The PSA honors the life of Hadiya Pendleton, a young girl who was shot and killed in Chicago in 2013. Her mother narrated the more than two-minute video, which focuses on her life and tragic death.

The PSA urges kids to say no to gangs and focus on their future because their voices and their lives matter.

It focuses on the nonprofit Hadiya's parents created, Hadiya's Promise, to try and end gun violence through unity and community investment. You can learn more about the nonprofit here.

