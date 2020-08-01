Here's a look at this weekend's NFL Divisional round playoff games, including when they are on and where you can find them on the dial.

Minnesota Vikings (10-6) at San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET / 1:35 p.m. PT

TV: NBC -- Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya

NATIONAL RADIO: Westwood One: Ryan Radtke, Tony Boselli, Scott Kaplan

SIRIUS: 82 (Min), 83 (SF) | XM: 226 (Min), 225 (SF)

All-time series tied, 23-23-1, but Vikings have won four of the last five.

Vikings Team Notes

MINNESOTA qualified for the postseason & won 10+ games for the 2nd time in the past 3 seasons

VIKINGS tied for 5th in NFL in fewest points allowed per game (18.9) & sacks (48) this season

MINNESOTA was 1 of 4 teams (NEW ENGLAND, PITTSBURGH & SEATTLE) with 30+ takeaways (31) in 2019 & ranked 5th in NFL in turnover differential (+11)

49ERS Team Notes

SAN FRANCISCO won NFC West for 1st time since 2012 & won 13+ games for 1st time since 2011

SAN FRANCISCO led NFC in points per game (29.9) & ranked 4th in NFL in total yards of offense per game (381.1)

49ERS led NFC in total defense (281.8) & ranked 3rd in conference in scoring defense (19.4)

Tennessee Titans (10-7) at Baltimore Ravens (14-2)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT

TV: CBS -- Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts, Evan Washburn

NATIONAL RADIO: Westwood One: Brandon Gaudin, Ross Tucker, Laura Okmin

SIRIUS: 82 (Ten), 83 (Bal) | XM: 226 (Ten), 225 (Bal)

Ravens lead all-time series 12-11 and have won two of the past three

Titans Team Notes

• TITANS ranked 4th in AFC with 25.1 points per game, team’s highest mark since 2003 (27.2)

• TENNESSEE averaged 138.9 rush yards per game, 3rd-most in NFL & most by Tennessee in single season since 2009 (162 rush yards per game)

Ravens Team Notes

• JOHN HARBAUGH makes 8th career postseason appearance. Led Baltimore to SB XLVII championship in 2012

• BALTIMORE had NFL-high 12 players named to 2020 Pro Bowl

• RAVENS led NFL with 3,296 rush yards, most by team in single season in NFL history, & 206 rush yards per game, 1st team averaging 200+ rush yards per game since 1977

Houston Texans (11-6) at Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

Sunday, 3:05 p.m. ET / 12:05 p.m. PT

TV: CBS -- Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely

NATIONAL RADIO: Westwood One: Kevin Kugler, Trent Green, James Laurinaitis

SIRIUS: 82 (Hou), 83 (KC) | XM: 226 (Hou), 225 (KC)

Chiefs lead all-time series 6-5, but Texans have won two of last three including a 31-24 victory at the Chiefs in October.

Texans Team Notes

• TEXANS ranked 5th in AFC with 23.6 points per game & 6th with 362 yards per game

• HOUSTON rushed for 2,009 yards this season, 6th time in franchise history team rushed for 2,000+ yards, & 17 TDs, 4thmost rush TDs in a single season in franchise history

Chiefs Team Notes

• ANDY REID makes 15th career postseason appearance. Has led KC to 77 wins since becoming HC in 2013, 2nd-most over past 7 seasons

• CHIEFS ranked 2nd in AFC in yards per game (379.2) & pts. per game (28.2)

• KANSAS CITY was 1 of 5 teams in 2019 averaging over 25 pts. per game & allowing fewer than 20 pts. per game (19.3)

Seattle Seahawks (12-5) at Green Bay Packers (13-3)

Sunday, 6:40 p.m. ET / 3:40 p.m. PT

TV: FOX -- Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Chris Myers

NATIONAL RADIO: Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, James Lofton, Hub Arkush

SIRIUS: 82 (Sea), 83 (GB) | XM: 226 (Sea), 225 (GB)

Packers lead all-time series, 13-9 and have won three of the last four. The last time they met in the playoffs, Seattle defeated Green Bay for the NFC Championship in 2014.

Seahawks Team Notes

SEATTLE had postseason franchise-record 7 sacks in NFC-W vs. Phi. & team earned 1st road playoff win since 2015 Wild Card (at Min.). SEATTLE ranked 4th in rush yards per game (137.5) & tied for 2nd in forced fumbles (18) & 5th in INTs (16).

QB RUSSELL WILSON has 95 career wins, including postseason, since 2012, 2nd-most by player in his 1st 8 seasons in NFL history.

Packers Team Notes

PACKERS won NFC North for 1st time since 2016 & won 13 games, most in a single season since 2011 (15 wins).

GREEN BAY ranked 4th in NFC in scoring defense (19.6) & tied-3rd in NFL with 17 INTs