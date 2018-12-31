Here's how the NFL playoff picture looks as Week 17 plays out.

NFC

y* — 1. New Orleans Saints (13-3): NFC South champions. Clinched home-field advantage last week, so Sunday's loss to Carolina didn't hurt them. They'll face lowest-seeded NFC survivor coming out of wild-card weekend.

yz — 2. Los Angeles Rams (13-3): NFC West champions. Clinched bye with victory over San Francisco. Loss at New Orleans earlier this season cost them No. 1 seed. Rams will face highest-seeded NFC team coming out of wild-card weekend.

y — 3. Chicago Bears (12-4): NFC North champions. Rams didn't accommodate late push for bye. Da Bears will host Eagles on wild-card weekend.

y — 4. Dallas Cowboys (10-6): NFC East champions. Game against Giants had no bearing. They'll host Seahawks next week.

x — 5. Seattle Seahawks (10-6): Wild card No. 1. They're headed to Dallas for playoff opener.

x — 6. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7): Wild card No. 2. They get to defend crown after all. Birds took care of business in Washington and benefited from Minnesota's collapse. Defending champs open title defense in Chicago.

AFC

y* — 1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4): AFC West champions. They wrapped up the division and home-field advantage Sunday by throttling Oakland. The question now is, can the Chiefs actually win at Arrowhead, where they've lost six consecutive postseason games dating to the 1995 playoffs. They'll face lowest-seeded AFC survivor coming out of wild-card weekend.

yz — 2. New England Patriots (11-5): AFC East champions. Defeat of Jets gives Pats bye, which has so often vaulted them to Super Bowl, for ninth consecutive season. They'll face highest-seeded AFC team coming out of wild-card weekend.

y — 3. Houston Texans (11-5): AFC South champions. They'll host the division rival Colts or Titans on wild-card weekend.

y — 4. Baltimore Ravens (10-6): AFC North champions. Hung on to beat game Browns team and almost eliminated rival Steelers in process. Ravens will host solid Chargers team they beat in Week 16 in postseason opener.

x — 5. Los Angeles Chargers (12-4): Wild card No. 1. Bolts will be headed to Baltimore for rematch with Ravens in wild-card round.

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-6): Wild card No. 2. Beat Titans in Nashville on Sunday night, and they're in.

---

7. Tennessee Titans (9-6): Don't currently qualify for postseason. Beat Colts in Nashville on Sunday night, and they're in.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6-1): Don't currently qualify for postseason. Their only hope is for the Colts and Titans to tie. If that happens, Pittsburgh gets sixth seed.

x — clinched playoff berth

y — clinched division

z — clinched first-round bye

* — clinched home-field advantage

