ViacomCBS terminates relationship with Nick Cannon over 'perpetuating anti-Semitism'

Cannon made the remarks in June and the network said Tuesday he refused to 'acknowledge or apologize' for them.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — ViacomCBS announced Tuesday it has ended its long-standing relationship with host Nick Cannon after what the network said were anti-Semitic remarks that he made on his podcast, which can be seen on YouTube.

In a statement, ViacomCBS said it condemned bigotry of any kind writing that "we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism."

Cannon made the comments during a June episode of his podcast "Cannon's Class," in which he said that "the Semitic people are Black people."

During the episode, as Newsweek reports, Cannon also said, "You can't be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people." In another quote from the episode he said, "When we are the same people they want to be. That's our birthright." Canon was quoted saying that Black people were the "true Hebrews."

In a statement from ViacomCBS, the organization wrote, "we have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class” on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

"While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.

"We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds.”

In response, Cannon wrote on his Facebook page saying, "Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding."