The mother was charged and arrested but is now out of jail on bond, the sheriff says.

PITT COUNTY, N.C. — A 30-year-old North Carolina mother is out of jail on bond after being arrested on a child abuse charge, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Wednesday that its investigators recently received a report of an abused child. The small victim was taken to the hospital where staff alerted deputies the child suffered from “multiple serious injuries.”

Those injuries included the loss of multiple fingernails and toenails, and the child also tested positive for the presence of narcotics, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The child's mother, Nikki Manning, 30, of Greenville was arrested on November 10, 2020 and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on one charge of Felony Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Physical Injury,” stated PCSO.