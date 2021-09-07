There's a deadly virus outbreak in India. And it's not COVID-19.

It's called Nipah virus and it's been around since 1999.

NEW DELHI, Delhi — As India's southern Kerala state battles the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, another deadly virus has made its way in.

Nipah virus is not related to COVID-19 but has proved to be far more deadly. And authorities are working to control the spread of the virus after it reportedly killed a 12-year-old boy in Kerala over the weekend.

According to the state's health minister, Veena George, 188 people who came in contact with the boy are quarantined and set to get tested for Nipah virus, CBS News reports.

Under the strict guidelines, the news outlet adds, authorities have sealed off an area within about a two-mile radius of the boy's home and have been screening people for symptoms in neighboring districts and states.

So, what exactly is Nipah virus and why does it call for such a reaction?

Similar to COVID-19, it's a zoonotic virus — or a virus that's transmitted from animals to humans, either by direct contact or by consumption of contaminated food. It can also be spread by human-to-human contact.

According to the World Health Organization, it can cause a range of illnesses from asymptomatic infection and acute respiratory illness to deadly encephalitis, or swelling of the brain. Humans typically show symptoms including fever and headache, followed by a cough and sore throat, which can progress to drowsiness, confusion, and even possible coma or death, the organization adds.

First recognized among a group of Malaysian pig farmers in 1999, WHO says Nipah virus outbreaks have been seen throughout the years in Bangladesh and periodically in eastern India.

Up to 75 percent of Nipah infections prove to be fatal, WHO adds. Compare that to the COVID-19 mortality rate, which is believed to be around 2 percent.

And unlike COVID, the Nipah virus does not have a vaccine or cure.

Should we be worried?

It's hard to say. Throughout its history, Nipah virus has killed more than 260 people, CBS reports. And most of the deadly outbreaks have been traced back to contamination by fruit bats in South and Southeast Asia.

While Nipah virus is considered less contagious that the coronavirus, it has a much higher mortality rate, a longer incubation period of up to 45 days, and an ability to infect a wide variety of animals, the new outlet adds. This is a cause for concern for epidemiologists working to predict and prevent the next pandemic.

Scientists warn that as our climate changes and humans destroy natural habitats for animals like fruit bats in Asia, opportunities for new zoonotic variants emerge, CBS reports.

WHO's efforts to reduce the risk of infection focus on educating people on how to reduce exposure. This includes keeping bats away from fresh food products and thoroughly washing and peeling products like date palm juice, wearing gloves and other protective equipment when handling sick animals, and avoiding other humans who are infected with the virus.