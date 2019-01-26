KILLEEN, Texas — The Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery is calling for the public’s attendance at an unaccompanied Texas veteran’s funeral.

Air Force Veteran Joseph Walker will be laid to rest Monday, and no one is expected to attend. The cemetery said they do not know where his family is and they do not want him to be laid to rest alone, so they are asking the public to attend.

"We do not leave veterans behind," the cemetery said on Facebook.

A member of Wind Therapy Freedom Riders is also encouraging the public to attend.

"Let's show our respects to an American Veteran," said Luis Rodriguez.

The group of bikers will meet at Rudy's BBQ off I-35 in Round Rock and take off to the burial site at 9 a.m.

"No veteran should be buried alone," Rodriguez explained on a Facebook post.

Mr. Walker served in the Air Force from September 1964 to September 1968.

His funeral will take place Monday at 10 a.m. at the Central Texas State Cemetery.