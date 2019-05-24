WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — A replica of the biblical Noah's Ark is suing an insurer over rain damage.

The Courier-Journal in Louisville, Ky., reports Ark Encounter, which features a 510-foot-long model of the boat, that according to the Bible, carried Noah, his family and two of each kind of animals to safety during the Great Flood, opened in 2016.

The ark's owners say heavy rains in 2017 and 2018 damaged its access road, and its five insurance carriers refused to cover $1 million in damages.

The road was rebuilt, and the ark itself was not damaged by the rains.

The park says the ark is the largest timber-frame structure in the world and has center beams 10 feet around.

It also has a petting zoo and zip lines.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.