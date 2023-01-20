The 100-year-old attorney, Stanley Sacks, has 75 years of experience in personal injury law.

NORFOLK, Va. — He’s a father, grandfather, former Virginia Delegate, and a World War 2 veteran.

But outside of Norfolk, and across the country, Stanley Sacks is being recognized for something else. He’s believed to be the oldest and longest-practicing attorney in the United States.

“I never thought of anything else,” said Sacks. “I never wanted to be anything else.”

The only thing stacked higher than his 75 years of experience in law are the files covering almost every table in his Ghent home in Norfolk.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Stanley and his son Andrew make up the Sacks & Sacks firm in Norfolk.

Born and raised in the Mermaid City, the 100-year-old is a Maury High School and Washington and Lee University graduate. Before starting his seven-decade career in law in 1948, he served in the Army Air Force during World War 2.

“The jousting between attorneys…is a war in itself,” said Sacks. “It’s the scrapping it out that I enjoy so much.”

He no longer litigates in court, but Stanley gets plenty of work done at home with his phone, the internet, and constant communication with his paralegal downtown.

His motto has always been "no cutting corners."

“You work hard and you get rewards,” said Sacks.

This May, Stanley turns 101. It’s an accomplishment very few live to see.

But there’s no time to relax; retirement isn’t even on his radar.

“I’m just as interested as when I started,” said Sacks. “I’m going as long as I can go.”

It’s not just law, but longevity is also in their blood. Stanley’s father, Herman Sacks, lived to be 97 and worked up to the week before his death.