A student newspaper at one of the country's premier schools for journalism is facing backlash after editors apologized for how an event and protests were covered.

It all started a week ago when former Attorney General Jeff Sessions came to Northwestern University to speak at a College Republicans event. The Daily Northwestern said it send two reporters -- one to cover the talk and another to cover students protesting the event.

The stories were published the next day, and some photos were tweeted out as part of the paper's coverage.

Then on Sunday, the newspaper published an editorial apologizing for "mistakes" made while covering the talk. Those "mistakes," The Daily said in the editorial, included publishing photos of students protesting the event and reporters using the student directory to later call protesters for interviews.

"Some protesters found photos posted to reporters' Twitter accounts retraumatizing and invasive," the editorial said. "Those photos have since been taken down."

The university is home to the respected Medill School of Journalism, and it didn't take long for many professional journalists to speak out against the newspaper's editorial decision.

Chicago Tribune reporter Gregory Pratt tweeted Monday, "There's a lot to comment on in this Daily Northwestern editorial."

"This is called reporting," Washington Post reporter Amy Brittain said on Twitter. "Why are you apologizing for it?"

Ben Estes, an editor and designer with the Tribune News Service, tweeted "Northwestern University student journalists write editorial (or something) demonstrating they don't have a clue what journalism is."

Some journalists joked about the editorial being satire or saying the university should be embarrassed. Others called out the critics saying "these are college students. We should be teaching them instead of condemning them."

Saba Hamedy, a news editor with the Huffington Post, tweeted "the best way to learn is to make mistakes."

Washington Post national correspondent Wesley Lowry tweeted his thoughts in support of what The Daily Northwestern was trying to convey.

"One of (the) only black students in history to hold his position, student journalist who makes incorrect decision based on sincere desire to not harm marginalized campus group is publicly decried by industry's most powerful (white) journalists," Lowry tweeted.

Lowry was referencing editor in chief Troy Closson, who is one of the few black students to ever lead the student newspaper. In a thread Monday, Closson said his position put pressure on him when it came to covering marginalized groups on campus, "knowing our paper has historically failed students of color, and particularly black students..."

"Something we thought about a lot this week is how challenging it is to be student journalists who are reporting about other students," Closson told the Washington Post. "We're thinking about what our role looks like specifically as student journalists who have to cover this, but at the same time we have to go to class with those students tomorrow."

Former Northwestern student and now professional journalist Jonathan M. Katz said the student journalists are "going to be just fine."

