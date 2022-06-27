Norwegian Cruise Line ship hits tiny iceberg in Alaska, canceling upcoming cruise

It will be undergoing repairs.

JUNEAU, Alaska — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship hit a small iceberg this past Saturday in Alaska.

The Norwegian Sun struck a growler – or ice fragment – while on its way to Hubbard Glacier, a spokesperson confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay.

Growlers sometimes break off larger icebergs or glaciers and are generally about the size of a truck or grand piano, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Usually less than 3.3 feet of ice is visible above the water line, The National Snow & Ice Data Center added.

Norwegian Cruise Line confirmed nobody was hurt.

As for what may have happened, USA TODAY reports there was dense fog – causing visibility issues – at the time the growler was struck.

The ship was able to make it to Juneau, where radio station KTOO says divers examined the damage on Monday.

The cruise line confirmed the current voyage is being shortened, and an upcoming cruise scheduled to begin June 30 has been canceled to allow for "the necessary repairs."

Maritime authorities, including the Coast Guard, have given the green light for the Norwegian Sun to sail back to Seattle at a "reduced speed."

"All guests currently onboard will disembark in Seattle as originally planned. We are communicating with all impacted guests directly," the spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line wrote in an email to 10 Tampa Bay.

KTOO says the ship left Juneau Monday afternoon.