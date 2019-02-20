COATZACOALCOS, Ver. — The decapitated corpse of a Mexican businesswoman was found in a bag alongside a message that her husband "didn't want to pay" a ransom.

Susana Carrera, a co-owner with her husband of an aluminum company, was kidnapped last week, Mexico News Daily reports.

Her captors reportedly asked for a ransom of 4 million pesos or about $208,200. It's not known how the ransom message was received.

When Carrera's body was found Feb. 13 in the Mexican port city of Coatzacoalcos, a sign was left with the body. The Daily reports it read: “This happened to me because my husband played the tough guy and didn’t want to pay my ransom.”

Local outlets reported Carrera was abducted while going to pick up her daughter from her friend's house.

A news magazine said her family was unable to raise the money to pay the ransom.

Journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva posted a video on Twitter showing Carrera at the home, ringing the doorbell and kidnappers grabbing her.

Carrera’s husband, Luis Manríquez, posted about her death on social media: “Thank you very much to everyone for your prayers and wishes for my wife Susana Carrera to return home. Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to and she passed away,” he wrote.

The BBC reports kidnappings in Coatzacoalcos have been on the increase in recent years, with 49 abductions recorded in 2018.

