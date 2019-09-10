Six days before the October Democratic debate, three more candidates have now qualified for the next debate in November.

Senator Cory Booker, Billionaire Tom Steyer and entrepreneur Andrew Yang have now made it to the stage after reaching the polling requirement in recent days, according to Politico's debate tracker. They will join former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senators Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

The Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday the November debate will be held Nov. 20 in Georgia. It will be hosted by The Washington Post and MSNBC.

The qualification criteria for the November debate have increased over those for October.

Candidates must have at least 165,000 unique donors, up from 130,000 donors for September and October.

They also must receive either 3% or more support in at least four national or early-state polls — or receive 5% or more support in two early-state polls. That separate early-state threshold is a new polling pathway that DNC officials say is meant to reward candidates who may be generating enthusiasm in states like Iowa or New Hampshire even if similar support isn't registering in national polls.

The deadline to meet the polling and fundraising thresholds is Nov. 13.

Four of the remaining 11 candidates have reached the donation threshold, but only two -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke -- had reached the mark in at least one poll.

Next Monday's debate will include the eight who have qualified for November, plus Klobuchar, O'Rourke, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.