Investigators looking into the two crashes involving Tesla self-driving cars found that the Apple engineer who died had previously filed complaints about the car.

They released his complaints Tuesday as part of their case into the car crash that killed Walter Huang in March of 2018 in California and the other accident in Delray Beach, Florida, that killed Jeremy Banner.

The documents say Huang told his wife Autopilot had previously veered his SUV toward the same barrier where he later crashed. Huang died at a hospital from his injuries

The Huang family is suing Tesla and California’s Department of Transportation for allegedly failing to maintain the highway.

Tesla says their Autopilot program is just partially automated and drivers still need to be ready to take the wheel at any moment.

The NTSB board is meeting Feb. 25 to determine the cause of the accident and make safety recommendations.

In the Florida crash, the NTSB documents showed Banner turned on his Autopilot then took his hands off the wheel. That’s when the car drove under a tractor-trailer that was crossing in front of it and killed Banner.

