20-year-old accused of beating elderly man in Detroit nursing home

DETROIT — Investigators say a 75-year-old man was severely beaten by a much younger patient at a Detroit nursing home. Local news station WXYZ reports the alleged attacker is 20 years old, but police have not released his name.
NBC News reports it's still unclear why he was at the facility, but he has been arrested.
"What our investigation has revealed so far was the nursing home was unaware of an assault until they saw the video," Detroit police Chief James Craig told reporters Thursday at a news conference.
The disturbing video, which we are not showing here, even caught the eye of President Trump. He tweeted:
“Is this even possible to believe? Can this be for real? Where is this nursing home, how is the victim doing?”
Thankfully, the man who was attacked is reportedly going to be okay.
WXYZ reports it happened at Westwood Nursing Center. In the graphic video, which contains profanity, the alleged attacker can be heard saying “get the f*** off my bed,” but it’s not clear exactly what triggered the beating.
The nursing home released a statement through its attorneys to WDIV that reads:
Westwood has been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so. The safety, health, and well-being of our residents remains a top priority of Westwood. We will continue to monitor the situation:
