Reports: 12-year-old boy dies after alleged bullying, complaining of head pain from attacks

One of the kids believed to be involved allegedly told the principal they were paid a dollar to do it.

NEW YORK — The New York City Police Department is investigating the recent death of a 12-year-old boy, CBS reports.

Romy Vilsaint’s sudden death is described as “suspicious” by investigators.

They are looking into claims the child was bullied and attacked during school hours two days in a row before he died.

The child reportedly told his cousin that he suffered two daytime attacks believed to be from boys that were his classmates in Brooklyn.

“He stated that he got jumped by two kids on Wednesday, and on Thursday, he got hit in the back of the head real hard,” the cousin said. “The principal asked the kid why he did that. The kids were like. he got a paid a dollar to do it … He had a severe headache, and he had to spend the rest of the day in the nurse’s office in the school.”

The school reportedly called the child’s father, but they did not hear back. Now family members are questioning why the child was not taken to the hospital anyway.

The boy’s condition turned grave at home Thursday night into Friday, CBS New York reported.

The boy was throwing up and later died. A medical examiner’s report is expected in the coming week