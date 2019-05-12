BRONX, N.Y. — One Amtrak worker is dead, and two others are injured after some kind of electrical accident in the Bronx.

NBC New York there were early reports of a transformer explosion. Now, the New York Police Department is telling ABC News the employee who lost his life was a maintenance technician working on an electrical line.

ABC News is also reporting that the line was supposed to be powered off – but it wasn’t.

Amtrak says the accident happened around 11:05 a.m. Trains were being delayed at New York’s Penn Station and in Stamford, Connecticut.

RELATED: New higher-speed Florida train has highest US death rate

RELATED: Amtrak train hits car in Florida, killing 3 people



What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter