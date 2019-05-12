BRONX, N.Y. — One Amtrak worker is dead, and two others are injured after some kind of electrical accident in the Bronx.
NBC New York there were early reports of a transformer explosion. Now, the New York Police Department is telling ABC News the employee who lost his life was a maintenance technician working on an electrical line.
ABC News is also reporting that the line was supposed to be powered off – but it wasn’t.
Amtrak says the accident happened around 11:05 a.m. Trains were being delayed at New York’s Penn Station and in Stamford, Connecticut.
RELATED: New higher-speed Florida train has highest US death rate
RELATED: Amtrak train hits car in Florida, killing 3 people
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida UPS driver accused of stealing more than $1K worth of packages
- Nancy Pelosi OKs drafting impeachment articles against President Trump
- $5 million reward offered in FBI search for 'most wanted terrorist'
- Immersive 'Rise of the Resistance' ride drops you into epic 'Star Wars' battle
- Pasco Co. man accused of attacking woman with hatchet and hammer in meth-fueled rage
- 12 Christmas light displays to see around Tampa Bay this holiday season
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter