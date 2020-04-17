NEW YORK — A NYPD detective who survived 9/11-related cancer has died of COVID-19 complications.

Det. Robert Cardona served New York City for 19 years. NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison announced his passing in a solemn post on social media.

Cardona had been assigned to the 13th Precinct Detective Squad. He leaves behind an 8-year-old son.

Det. Cardona is not the only member of the department to die amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to KIRO, New York Police have reported 27 deaths in their agency alone, as first responders around the country continue to serve their communities that are being affected by the outbreak.

The Officer Down Memorial Page has launched an honor roll to memorialize all the officers who have died of COVID-19. Click here to remember the officers.

