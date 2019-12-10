Four people were killed and three others injured in an early Saturday morning shooting in Brooklyn, police said.

Authorities responded to a call about shots fired just before 7 a.m. and found four men dead at the scene. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

During a press conference, authorities said the shooting took place in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn at what appears to be an "illegal gambling location."

The building where the shooting happened is two blocks from a police station.

When officers arrived, it was a "chaotic scene," authorities described.

The victims range in age from 32 to 49-years-old and police believe two were from out-of-state.

The shooting took place in a part of Brooklyn that has struggled with gang violence, but authorities said there's nothing to indicate the shooting was gang-related.

No arrests have been made. Police said the information is preliminary.

Crime-scene tape surrounded the building Saturday morning and investigators in white jumpsuits could be seen going in and out.

The block where the shots rang out has empty storefronts and boarded-up buildings as well as renovated townhouses.