PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 24-year-old off-duty officer was killed late Tuesday night after being hit by car in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Around 11:00 pm, Officer Davon McKenzie was riding a motorcycle in the southbound lanes of I-495 at Route 202 when he was hit by another car.

After he was hit, McKenzie was thrown from the bike, over the jersey wall, and landed in the northbound lanes of the capital beltway where he was hit by two oncoming vehicles in the northbound lanes.

Police said he was taken to UM Prince George's Hospital Center where he later died.

"The Prince George's County Police family is broken hearted at the loss of this young officer and only son, said Prince George's County Police Chief," said Chief Hank Stawinski. "He was well respected and loved by his fellow officers. I, on behalf of all of us who were at the hospital and all those who couldn't be, extend our deepest condolences to his family."

Officer McKenzie was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol. He joined the Prince George's County Police Department in March of 2017.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information that could assist with the investigation is asked to call the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.