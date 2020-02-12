Officer's daughter announces last call as he retires

Sgt. Michael Gross' daughter, a dispatcher, lent a hand to help her father sign off for the last time.

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — A Kentucky police sergeant's 20-year career ended in a very memorable fashion, with a little help from family.

Sgt. Michael Gross of the Fort Mitchell Police Department retired on Monday, Nov. 30. His daughter, Kylie, is a dispatcher for Kenton County. So the two took the opportunity to share his final call.

Sgt. Gross started to get emotional as he thanked his colleagues, including Kylie.

"I want to thank my brothers and sisters here in Kenton County for always having my back," Sgt. Gross said. "I wish them the best and I know they're in good hands with you on the other side of the mic."

Kylie Gross took a moment to list her father's accomplishments and to thank him for his service.

"He has served and inspired the community and his brothers and sisters in blue by showing his passion for law enforcement and helping others through his work and through his daily life," Kylie Gross said. "Thank you for your 20 years of service. You have always been my hero, and I love you to the moon and back, daddy."

Sgt. Gross took a few seconds to let it sink in before responding, "Aw, that was sweet."

Video of the final call has been shared on social media, with hundreds of supportive reactions and comments.

