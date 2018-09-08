The Puerto Rican government now estimates Hurricane Maria killed more than 1,400 people on the devastated island. It's a number that's been debated since last September.

The government’s original death toll was just 64 people.

However, in a draft report to Congress posted online, the Puerto Rican government said the revised number of deaths should be 1,427, based on public health records. It said 527,000 homeowners reported damage to their homes and about 40 schools permanently closed because of structural damage from the storm.

Over the last 11 months, many factors have contributed to the much larger number now being reported. Among the contributing factors:

Harvard University study

In May, Harvard University revealed a game-changing study. The authors estimated the death toll from Maria was anywhere from 4,000 to 8,000. That’s more than 70 times the original estimate.

Media pressure

Shortly after the Harvard study was published, newspapers, TV outlets, and websites challenged the government's figure. Journalists told personal stories about families who lost loved ones in the days and months following the storm because of limited power, supplies, and resources.

Direct vs. Indirect Deaths

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies direct deaths as things like a building collapse or flying debris. An indirect death would be someone without power whose life depended on a dialysis or oxygen machine they didn’t have access to. Indirect deaths count towards the overall death toll.

What’s next?

It’s important to know the actual number so similar deaths can be prevented in the future by implementing better prevention strategies and planning for the aftermath. In addition, family members of those who died are eligible for certain federal aid, including partial funeral expenses.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

