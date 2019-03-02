PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A sheriff's deputy was shot and killed during a 12-hour standoff at an apartment complex in Ohio that left another deputy wounded and a suspect in custody, authorities said Sunday.

Capt. Jeff Sellars of the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said officers responded about 7 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Oaks Apartments in Pierce Township, about 20 miles east of Cincinnati, following a 911 call from a man who said people were refusing to leave his home.

The man said there were weapons in the home.

A Clermont County sheriff's release says Detective Bill Brewer died from his wounds. Lt. Nick DeRose was treated and released

Sellars said two deputies were struck by bullets during the standoff. The wounded deputy is hospitalized in stable condition.

The release identifies a 23-year-old suspect but doesn't say whether he was charged. The suspect was taken into custody about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.