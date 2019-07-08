STERLING, Ohio — An early morning house explosion in Wayne County is being investigated as a hate crime.

Captain Doug Hunter of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department tells WKYC that racial slurs were found spray painted at the property where the home exploded Wednesday in the 6700 block of Spruce Street in Sterling.

Hunter said the home has collapsed as a result of the explosion.

We’re told nobody was home at the time of the explosion, and no injuries were reported.

No additional details were immediately available.

We have crews on the way to the scene.