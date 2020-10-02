MIAMI, Okla. — An Oklahoma judge is expected to rule on whether a sheriff's office can be held liable for an inmate's death after recently-released jail video captured him crying out for help.

Terral Ellis Jr. in October 2015 reported to the Ottawa County Jail to turn himself in for an outstanding DUI warrant, CBS News reports. Healthy at the time, Ellis was jailed.

But 12 days later, 26-year-old Ellis died of sepsis and pneumonia. His brother told CBS News that Ellis was trying to turn his life around for his son.

"Help! Help!" Ellis is heard yelling on jail surveillance video.

In the hour of video, an employee is heard talking back at him: "If you can't breathe, how can you talk?" In another instance, CBS News reports former jail nurse Theresa Horn accused Ellis of faking an illness.

"I'm sick and tired of f****** dealing with your ass. Ain't a damn thing wrong with you," she reportedly said. Ellis would be found unresponsive in his cell less than four hours later. Horn had allegedly told him EMS found nothing wrong with him.

The Miami News-Record, citing court records, reports Horn's lawyers acknowledged her behavior was regrettable, but they said she didn't ignore Ellis' deteriorating condition on purpose.

Ellis family attorney Dan Smolen brought a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the jail, former staffers and the sheriff's office, CBS News says. He says the entire staff should have been charged with manslaughter.

Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd, who is named in the lawsuit, wasn't working at the jail when Ellis died but said its medical protocols are among the best. He said he was floored upon seeing the video and called for a civil rights investigation.

The Associated Press reports Floyd and former Sheriff Terry Durborow filed a motion to dismiss the case.

A judge not only will determine whether the sheriff's office can be held responsible but decide if the lawsuit should advance to trial, CBS News says.

The lawsuit seeks at least $150,000 and attorney fees, according to the AP.

