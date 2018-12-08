CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Last year's explosion of violence before a white nationalist rally on this city's streets may have garnered national headlines, but counterprotesters say white supremacy existed in the community for years – and that can't be ignored.

That was the recurring message echoed Sunday as a few hundred boisterous activists, University of Virginia students and area residents converged on Booker T. Washington Park to mark the first anniversary of the deadly Unite the Right.

The crowd sported shirts and signs that read "Black Lives Matter" and "C'ville Fights Back." They listened to speakers and chanted "Old Jim Crow, new Jim Crow, this racist system's got to go."

"White supremacy doesn't just look like Nazis walking through the streets," said rally participant Grace Aheron, 27.

Aheron said she took a lot of pride in the city's ability to rebound. "It's not an easy day for most of us," she said. "And for the spirit to be one of resilience and power and strength was incredibly empowering to me."

Don Gathers, a member of the local Black Lives Matter Movement, told the crowd oppression and racism must be defeated – and the city must be held accountable.

“We cannot continue to let hate win,” he said. “It is imperative that each one of us get out there and do our part.”

Community activist Rosia Parker said the city "was built on the hands of black people."

A year ago, the "Unite the Right" rally here ended in tragedy. A car slammed into a counterprotest, killing demonstrator Heather Heyer and injuring many more. A white supremacist is awaiting trial in the case.

“I know it’s important to recognize and uphold the memory of Heather,” Gathers said. “Heather lives on through all of us and through gatherings like this.”

Throughout the day, police stayed out of the park, remaining on the road outside. Some of the protesters burned sage to dispel negativity, a sharp contrast to last year's torch-burning march of white supremacists.

By about 4 p.m., the mass of people largely dispersed and police checkpoints were taken down.

Katrina Turner’s family has seen struggles, from enslaved ancestors to battles with the KKK to losing a son to illness. She was at the rally last year and was almost hit by the car herself.

"We also need to think of the other victims on that day," she told the crowd. "We cannot let them be forgotten."

Laila Hurd, 16, of Charlottesville, came to Washington Park to make a statement. She recalled watching last year's violence on TV and felt anger. "I'm still angry."

Later in the day, a vigil was held for Heyer. Her mother, Susan Bro, spoke to the solemn crowd.

"There are mothers who lose their children all the time. And we don't seem to give a damn," Bro said to the crowd at the vigil. She added: "We have a long way to go" in terms of racial justice.

Bro, channeling her daughter's activism, said the gathering at Charlottesville is part of the larger fight against racial injustice. "It was never all about Heather," she said.

Community and clergy members locked arms around Bro and other mourners to give them privacy as they reflected at a memorial there in Heyer's honor. Flowers and messages of support written in chalk for the Charlottesville community lined the sidewalks and walls.

Meanwhile, the Rev. Brittany Caine-Conley stood in front of the Robert E. Lee statue, the focus of last year's rally.

“We’re here to be with the people and to be in a space that has been a part our memory and been a large part of our past year," she said. "And we’re here to have a ministry of presence.”

