TAMPA, Fla. — A survey of Olympic and other elite athletes across the globe found they are more likely to believe in the work their own countries are doing to fight doping than what the World Anti-Doping Agency is doing.

Nearly 500 athletes from 48 countries were asked a series of questions about the overall effectiveness of the anti-doping movement worldwide.

They concluded that WADA has work to do to gain their trust. The survey also found athletes believed national anti-doping agencies are more reliable than WADA. And, that there is not enough separation between WADA and the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC supplies half of WADA's funds and gets half the votes on its most important decision-making board.

