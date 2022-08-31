Social media model Courtney Clenney pleads not guilty in murder of boyfriend

The 26-year-old woman is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

MIAMI — An attorney for social media model Courtney Clenney pleaded not guilty on her behalf in the murder of her boyfriend back in April at a Miami luxury condo, CBS News reports.

Clenney, 26, is charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the slaying of Christian Toby Obumseli. She also goes by Courtney Tailor and has millions of followers on Instagram. On Wednesday, Clenney remained in jail and did not appear at her arraignment in Miami-Dade circuit court, the Miami Herald said in a report.

At this time, she is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. She was previously held without bail in Hawaii in early August before being extradited to Miami.

Fernandez Rundle characterized Christian Obumseli's April 3 death at the couple's Miami apartment as the culmination of a “tempestuous and combative relationship” that began in November 2020. The county medical examiner said in an autopsy report that Obumseli, who worked in cryptocurrency, died from a forceful downward thrust from a blade that went 3 inches into his chest, piercing a major artery.

According to an arrest report, Clenney acknowledged killing Obumseli but said she acted in self defense. She said Obumseli had pushed her and thrown her to the floor, which prompted her to grab a knife and throw it at Obumseli from about 10 feet away. The medical examiner said Obumseli's wound could not have been caused by a knife thrown from that distance.

Attorneys for Clenney say their client was the victim of ongoing domestic abuse.

"We're going to mount a vigorous defense in her favor," CBS News reports Clenney's attorney, Frank Prieto, said.