BEND, Ore. — An Oregon woman was impaired on her dog's Xanax when she hit and killed a bicyclist, according to court records compiled by The Oregonian.

The newspaper reports Shantel Lynn Witt of Bend, Oregon, drove over the center line and crashed into oncoming cyclist Marika Stone. Stone was killed at the scene; two other people were able to avoid the SUV.

Prosecutors allege Witt had at least 11 medications in her system at the time of the December 2017 crash. Records show her dog, Lola, was prescribed 20 Xanax pills, and 11 were missing.

The paper says, citing court records, Witt also had more than one muscle relaxer, another anti-anxiety medication and an anti-depressant in her system.

Police detectives investigating the crash at first didn't remove a bottle of Xanax found in her SUV, according to The Oregonian's reporting. An investigator "did not anticipate that Witt would have consumed dog’s medication," prosecutors wrote in court records.

Witt faces several charges, including manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Her trial begins next week.

