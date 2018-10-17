The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that 92 people have been infected with Salmonella linked to raw chicken products.

At least 21 people have been hospitalized as a result of being sick.

Although a common supplier linked to the chicken products has yet to be identified, the CDC warns that this strain of Salmonella has showed a resistance to multiple antibiotics.

At least 29 states have reported cases in their area, including: Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Products that tested positive for Salmonella included raw chicken pet food, raw chicken products and live chickens.

The CDC said that they do not recommend feeding raw food to pets and advise consumers to cook raw chicken thoroughly.

Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations, and 450 deaths in the U.S. each year, the CDC estimates. Most people infected develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps within 12 to 72 hours.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most individuals recover without treatment. But some patients are hospitalized. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness from salmonella, the CDC says.

