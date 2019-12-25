MINNEAPOLIS — A four-alarm fire early morning Wednesday forced all guests to be evacuated from the Drake Hotel in downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Fire Department crews responded to the fire at 3 a.m.

The three-story building is located at 416 10th Street South.

The fire was upgraded to a four-alarm fire due to the amount of fire and manpower needed to search the structure and help with evacuations.

Crews were able to extinguish the bulk of the fire in four units of the second floor, but the fire spread to the attic area, and eventually through the roof, according MFD.

Crews were forced to evacuate the building themselves and fight the fire from the outside.

Three people were transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.