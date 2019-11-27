HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Authorities are asking for help to find a 60-year-old man who went missing on Tuesday.

According to the Hapeville Police Department, Ozzie Murphy walked away from a health care facility on Monday morning. He has not been seen since.

According to a flyer, Murphy is an alumni of Saint Augustine's University and a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. That flyer states that a community foot search is being conducted on Wednesday afternoon around the Hapeville Manor on Coleman Street. They are using the #FindUncleOzzie to help in the search.

Murphy is described by police at 6'2" and weighs around 155 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Hapeville Police Department at 404-768-7171.

Hapeville Police Department

