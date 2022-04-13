She served 34 years with the department before retiring July 2018.

ROME, Ga. — She served her community for 34 years before retiring in 2018. The Rome Police Department announced this week Pamela Gibbons Richey has died.

Patrolman First Class Richey unexpectedly passed away on Monday, they said. She was "one of the first" Black female officers hired by the department in 1984.

While with the Rome Police Department, PFC Richey served in the Patrol Division, Rome/Floyd METRO Task Force, SWAT team, and as a hostage negotiator. She also served as a school resource officer at both Rome High School and Rome Transitional Academy, they said.

In a statement, the department wrote: