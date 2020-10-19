Veteran holds home invasion suspect at gunpoint until cops arrive

PARADISE, Paradise Township — Police in the Poconos arrested a home invasion suspect after the homeowner confronted him with a gun.
Troopers arrested Kwesi Skerritt, 38, of the Bronx, New York, on Sunday when they were called to a home in Paradise Township, near Mount Pocono.
The 72-year-old homeowner, a Vietnam veteran, called 911 when Skerritt knocked on his door and then broke a window to get into the kitchen of his home. The victim held Skerritt at gunpoint until troopers arrived.
Skerritt is charged with criminal trespass, simple assault, and criminal mischief, and is locked up on $100,000 bail in Monroe County.