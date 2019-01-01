NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — New York City residents no longer have to identify as male or female on their birth certificates.

With the start of the new year, they can now choose gender "X."

Lawmakers passed the rule change earlier this year.

Anyone who says "X" reflects their true gender identity, can select that choice. And, parents may also select "X" for their newborn babies.

Back in 2014, the city got rid of a policy that said birth certificates could only be changed if someone underwent gender reassignment surgery. Since then, the law has required a medical or mental health worker to declare a person should be allowed to have a third gender on their birth certificate. But, this new law gets rid of that requirement, according to the Associated Press.

California, Oregon and the state of Washington have similar third gender guidelines for birth certificates, the AP reports.

