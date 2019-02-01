A pastor whose wife was killed during a carjacking in Gentilly is missing.

New Orleans police said Wednesday that David Plessy was last seen about 8 a.m. on Jan. 1 as he left his home in the 3600 block of Havana Street.

His stepdaughter, Nadia Sanchez, said she last spoke with her stepfather on Monday. She has not heard from him since then.

"It's just very out of character for him to not check on his kids, to not keep in touch with me or my sister," Sanchez said. "It's not like him at all."

Relatives said they were concerned after his car was found in Tuesday in the 7th Ward under Interstate 10 near Columbus Street and North Claiborne Avenue.

David Michael Plessy was last seen around 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2019 as he was leaving his home on Havana Street.

New Orleans police on Wednesday afternoon said a man matching Plessy's description was seen with a woman a few blocks away in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Sanchez said her entire family lives in New Orleans, so she does not know where her stepfather might have gone. But she did say he went to visit his late wife's grave at Garden of Memories on Airline Drive in Metairie about 8 p.m. Monday.

"I don't know what his state of mind was, to be honest with you, when he was there. I think it was a kind of spur-of-the-moment thing," Sanchez said, adding that it was a stop he made on the way to meet his children. "Then when he went, I think it was just a lot harder than he thought it would be."

Sanchez said that by the end of her last conversation with her stepdad, he seemed fine.

"He was talking about being present for trial and he wanted justice for my Mom and he was going to do everything he could to make that happen for her," Sanchez said.

David Plessy’s wife, Jeannot Plessy, died in late November after a carjacker ran over her with her own car. Her death happened after she and her husband were wrapping up a date night.

Seventeen-year-old Jontrell Robinson, 18-year-old Edwin Cottrell, and a juvenile, whose name was not released, were booked in the Nov. 27 carjacking and death.

During questioning, Robinson confessed to taking 49-year-old Jeannot Plessy out of her car, getting into the vehicle, and accelerating in reverse and striking her, police have said. Robinson also admitted to riding in the car with Cottrell, a known juvenile and an unknown female, according to court documents.

David Plessy said during his wife’s funeral that he was praying for the suspects.

Anyone with information on Plessy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the NOPD’s 3rd District at (504) 658-6030.

WWL-TV reporter Paul Murphy contributed to this report.