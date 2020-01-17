ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating an Atlanta woman that hasn't been seen in a week.

22-year-old Patricia Lucille Jordan was last seen being released from the Fulton County Jail on Jan. 10, police said.

Police describe Jordan as 5' 0" feet tall, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green tank top with black and white leggings.

Patricia Lucille Jordan

Atlanta Police

Authorities said her last known address was on Rice Street, but she is known to frequent Fairburn, Georgia.

Jordan has been diagnosed with diminished capacity (mania with paranoid depressive tendencies), according to authorities.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detectives J. Golphin or T. Fantauzzi at the Atlanta Police Department. Their contact number is 404-546-4235.

