Peloton extends refund period for Tread+, says they're working on a fix

WASHINGTON — Peloton is extending its refund period by another year for its recalled Tread+ treadmills, which was linked to a child's death, dozens of injuries and more than 330 incidents.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Peloton said consumers with the faulty treadmill will now have until Nov. 6, 2023, to return the product for a full refund. Anyone returning the product after the newly extended date will receive a prorated refund.

The company also said it is still working on "a rear guard that would address the hazard at the back of the treadmill, but no repair has been approved to date."

For those who don't want to return the item, the company is offering to move the treadmill to another room in the consumer's house free of charge, according to the press release.

In April 2021, safety regulators urged those with children and pets to stop using Peloton Tread+ treadmills after reports of children and pets being dragged, pinned or trapped under the product's rear roller. A 6-year-old child's death around that time was linked to the treadmill.

CPSC and Peloton announced the recall of 125,000 Tread Plus treadmills in May 2021, and originally offered consumers to return the product for a full refund until Nov. 6, 2022.

First introduced as the Peloton Tread in 2018, the treadmills were rebranded to Tread+ in September 2020 and cost more than $4,200.

Currently, the treadmills are not being sold on Peloton's website as the company works to fix the recall issue.

"We are working to develop additional modifications to the recalled Tread+ that will address the hazard of adult users, children and pets being pulled below the Treadmill and suffering serious injury or death," a statement on the website says." These modifications will be incorporated presented to the CPSC and if approved, will be introduced into the product before Peloton resumes sales."