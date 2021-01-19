COLUMBUS, Ind. — Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen returned to Indiana Wednesday.
The Pences landed in Columbus around 2:45 p.m. before they both addressed the crowd.
While addressing the crowd of supporters, the former vice president announced he and his wife will be moving back to Indiana this summer.
Dozens of friends and supporters were in attendance to welcome the Pence family home to Indiana.
Vice President Pence is expected to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.