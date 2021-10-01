The vice president will be there during the transfer of power, but President Trump has already said he'll skip the swearing-in.

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Jan. 20.

News outlets reported Saturday that Pence is going to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' swearing-in, a day after President Donald Trump tweeted that he will not be going.

Biden said Friday that it's "a good thing" Trump won't be there on Inauguration Day, calling him not showing up "one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on." The president-elect said he'd be “honored” to have Pence in attendance.